Theo James is so unattractive: Kate Beckinsale

Los Angeles, November 24: British actress Kate Beckinsale feels his “Underworld: Blood Wars” co-star Theo James is so “unattractive that it’s hard to look at him full in the face”.

Beckinsale will be seen doing some action as well as some supernatural stuff in forthcoming film “Underworld: Blood Wars” – the fifth film in the action horror series. The actress was seen sharing screen space with James in 2012 film “Underworld: Awakening”.

“It was great working with Theo again. It’s almost like this British jolly theatre trip which he and I were part of. Of course, he is so unattractive that it’s hard to look him full in the face,” Beckinsale said in a statement.

She added: “I rented him a ferret one day just to cheer him up, and that’s something no one really knows.”

“Underworld: Blood Wars” follows life of vampire death dealer, Selene (played by Beckinsale Kate) as she fends off brutal attacks from both the Lycan clan and the vampire faction that betrayed her. She is supported by her allies David ( played by James) and his father Thomas (played by Charles Dance).

The Sony Pictures Entertainment film will release in India on December 2.

The actress says people should watch out for new characters.

“I really do like the fact that there’s all these new different characters in this, such a transformation going on for Selene in this movie,” she said.