Therapist, Commerce graduate among beggars; Hyderabad Police provides them job

Hyderabad (Telangana), December 23 : At a time when youths in the country are finding it difficult to get jobs, the prison department in Hyderabad came face-to-face with worse case scenario. They found two beggars well qualified to get jobs and later helped them by accommodating them in two vacancies in the prison department.

The department ascertained that one beggar was Commerce graduate (computers), while the other one happened to be a therapist.

The commerce graduate was hired as a computer operator, while the other one as an assistant therapist in prison department’s Ayurvedic Hospital.

The duo, who is under training now, was recruited at the salary of Rs 12,000 per month.

Dhananjaya, Jailor and Incharge of Ayurvedic Hospital, Chanchalguda prison, said, “Uday Kumar and Murgan was picked by prison staff while they were begging on the roads and shifted to Anand Ashram, later we got to know that Uday Kumar is a B.com (Computers) degree holder and Murgan already worked as a therapist in massage centre. On the basis of their interests and skills, the Director General of Police Prisons has given orders to provide employment to them.”

“For Uday Kumar we provided a computer operator job and for Murgan as he is having experience in massage centre as therapist we have appointed him as assistant therapist. They are under training now and we are paying Rs 12,000 per month to each and providing all the deciliters to them,” he said. (ANI)