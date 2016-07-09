These Couple in UP breakup their decision to Marriage : Because of  Narendra Modi

Kanpur, July 09: Prime Minister Narendra Modi may have been the reason for a lot of heated dinner table discussions, but no one ever thought he could also be the reason for a breakup. It happened.

A couple from Kanpur, who were all set to get hitched, decided to call off their wedding at the last moment after they had a fight over Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

According to a report in Times of India, the couple met at a temple to decide how they would split the expenses of their marriage ceremony.

While they were talking about it, the woman, who is a government employee, brought up the subject of the economic slowdown in the country. She said that the Modi government was responsible for it.

The man, who own his private business, and calls himself an ardent ‘Modi supporter’ refused to agree with her.

Within minutes of this heated discussion, the couple decided to call off their wedding and part ways.

They told their respective (shocked) families they were not interested in getting married any more.