These natural alternatives substitutes Adderall to counter ADHD

Having ADHD is not that easy. First and foremost, one need to approach life with intense energy and curiosity when you have ADHD. So for that, especially for a peaceful mind and to make it melt a support system. Adderall is considered as one of the drug that helps to get focused when somebody is suffering from ADHD. But the fact is, it is just another medicine and that may complicate your nature after continues intaking or abuse. Adderall and prescription ADHD medications can be highly dangerous if abused. These stimulants have many adverse side effects and are known to be quite harmful to children despite being FDA approved.

You may need to be calmer and focused on what you’re doing, whether it be gaming or doing an assignment or drawing. So for that, it’s a better way to go natural than consuming Adderall.

When taken as suggested by a doctor, Adderall, and similar drugs like Vyvanse and Ritalin can help reduce ADHD symptoms. But these drugs still have substantial health risks. Adderall itself contains both amphetamine and dextroamphetamine. This attribute makes it chemically addictive and potentially detrimental to your CNS (Central Nervous System) with long-term use. So apart from having Adderall, there are natural substitutes available to get you focused and calmer. Let’s check out some.

Using natural alternatives to Adderall can help you avoid these adverse side effects. When it comes to your health or that of your children, long-term safety should be your priority. Treating ADHD with legal over the counter substitutes is the best decision you can make for yourself and your children.

Best Natural Over the Counter Adderall Alternatives 2018

Ginkgo Biloba

Perhaps the most commonly supplemented herb for brain health, Ginkgo Biloba has shown promise as a natural treatment of ADHD in children.

Bacopa Monnieri

Those looking for increased lifespan and enhanced cognitive function often turn to Bacopa Monnieri (water hyssop) for help

Caffeine

Most of us are no strangers to caffeine, but few would link a cup of coffee to a reduction in ADHD symptoms. Studies have shown that caffeine can safely improve focus and concentration for its users, making it a reliable natural Adderall alternative

L-Theanine

Found primarily in green tea leaves from Camellia sinensis plants, L-Theanine is a non-essential amino acid with a variety of health benefits.

Omega-3 Fish Oil

Arguably the most popular health supplement on the planet, Omega-3 fish oil is surprisingly effective in treating ADHD naturally. Fish oil contains two primary fatty acids that benefit the mind and body

