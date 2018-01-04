‘They didn’t harm me’; Pakistan releases new Kulbhushan Jadhav’s video

Pakistan, Jan4: Pakistan on Thursday released yet another video of Kulbhushan Jadhav, an Indian national sentenced to death on charges of spying stating that he wasn’t harmed by the Pakistanis and that he was thankful to them for letting him meet his wife and mother last month.

“I requested a meeting on humanitarian grounds and I have been informed that my mother and my wife are coming over to meet me and I am very thankful to the government of Pakistan for this grant,” he is heard saying in the video.

“I said don’t worry mummy. They (Pakistan) are taking care of me, they have not touched me. She believed me once she saw me personally,” Jadhav added in the video. “But I have to say one very important thing to the Indian public and the Indian government, and for people in Navy that my Commission has not gone, I am a commissioned officer of Indian Navy,” he said.

New video of #KulbhushanJadhav where he says he is a ‘commissioned officer of Indian navy, told his mother he has not been harmed or touched he Condemn Endian Govt who has been intimidating his wife and mother’ pic.twitter.com/zuKQEb7dgW — ISI Pak's Pride (@wiseguy112) January 4, 2018

Pakistan ISPR claimed Jadhav has allegedly admitted to his involvement in espionage, terrorist and subversive activities in Pakistan, and expressed remorse at the resultant loss of innocent lives and extensive damage to property due to his actions.