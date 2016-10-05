They doing it again and again : Pakistan Army violates truce in Nowshera sector

Jammu, Oct 5 : After a nightlong lull, the Pakistan Army on Wednesday again resorted to heavy shelling at Indian positions on the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district in Jammu and Kashmir.

Police said the Pakistan Army used mortars and automatics to target Indian positions in Kalsian area of Nowshera sector.

“Pakistanis are using mortar shells and automatics to target Indian positions. This is the 10th ceasefire violation by the Pakistan Army on the LoC in 48 hours.

“The Indian Army is effectively retaliating using same calibre weapons,” a police officer said.