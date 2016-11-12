“Things are on” between Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh

Mumbai, November 12: Many of the fans of Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone believe that there is some kind of a mystery happening in the relationship status during last weeks.

There were rumours spread that their relation is not going so smooth. It was also said that the couple were planning to call it quits. But, breaking all such rumours, there came reports that the two were spotted together indulging in PDA.

They thought of a perfect way to crush nasty break-up rumours! The couple who have been plagued with constant reports of an alleged split over their differences, packed on the PDA at a car showroom in Mumbai.

Reports state that the ‘Padmavati’ stars had stopped by at a showroom near Deepika’s house in Prabhadevi possibly to pick a brand new car, when they let their guard down. DeepVeer as they are lovingly called, were seen holding hands.

Deepika has confirmed to her pals that everything is great between her and her Ranveer Singh, according to Pinkvilla. Apparently, Deepika Padukone has refuted the rumours of their break-up at Karan Johar’s success bash for Ae Dil Hai Mushkil on Thursday night.

Deepika Padukone’s ex-boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor had also attended the same, where he always kept a distance.

It was August 12, 2012 when Deepika and Ranveer were first spotted together and we cannot forget their 4 a.m date which made the headlines and fans couldn’t stop gushing about their chemistry.

It was in 2013, when Deepika and Ranveer starred in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela and it was quite evident that they had fallen for each other. While Ranveer is loud and jovial, Deepika is more calm and a private person. But this hasn’t stop them from standing by each other’s side all the time.

Close friends like Shah Rukh Khan and director Ayan Mukerji, the Bajirao Mastani actor, said that “things are on” between her and Ranveer, clearing the air about her relationship status with Ranveer Singh.