I think a bra should be kept hidden, layered underneath says Priyanka Chopra

September 13, 2016 | By :

New Delhi: Priyanka Chopra was seen at the New York Fashion Week recently and she looked superbly awesome in almost all the looks that she wore.

In a chat with InStyle, she was asked if she would like to follow the latest trend of sporting a bra as a top, she said, “No. I’m a little shy, and I’d prefer a shirt. I think a bra should be kept hidden, layered underneath.”

And what does PC think of not wearing a bra at all? This is what she thinks, “If it’s in the vicinity of my bedroom, then yes—or, as long as people don’t know.”

Tags: , , ,
Related News
Microsoft has unveiled the Modern Keyboard that features a hidden fingerprint sensor located between the Alt and Ctrl keys
Actress Priyanka Chopra will be honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Academy Award
Justice finally prevailed: Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra on Nirbhaya case verdict
Actress Priyanka Chopra will attend a UNICEF’s gala fundraising to challenges faced by children affected by violence in South Africa
Priyanka Chopra supporting UNICEF’s child welfare initiative
Priyanka Chopra to appear on comedian Stephen Colbert’s show to promote her upcoming movie “Baywatch”
Top