I think a bra should be kept hidden, layered underneath says Priyanka Chopra

New Delhi: Priyanka Chopra was seen at the New York Fashion Week recently and she looked superbly awesome in almost all the looks that she wore.

In a chat with InStyle, she was asked if she would like to follow the latest trend of sporting a bra as a top, she said, “No. I’m a little shy, and I’d prefer a shirt. I think a bra should be kept hidden, layered underneath.”

And what does PC think of not wearing a bra at all? This is what she thinks, “If it’s in the vicinity of my bedroom, then yes—or, as long as people don’t know.”