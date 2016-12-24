Third Eco friendly Electric Vehicle Expo launched

New Delhi, Dec 24: Aiming to create a conducive ecosystem, explore and understand the technical, policy, market opportunities about green transportation, electric vehicles, battery rickshaws and E- carts, the government today launched 3rd Eco-Friendly Electric Vehicle Expo ‘EV-EXPO’.
The government has set various targets to make pollution free country that include making India a-100 per cent Electric Vehicle Nation by 2030, replacement of 7.5 crore Paddle Rickshaw into E Rickshaw by 2020 and promotion of skill development, self-employment, job creation and better livelihood.

