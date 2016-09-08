Third round of the India-Canada joint energy dialogue held in Delhi

New Delhi, September 8: The third round of the India-Canada joint energy dialogue was held here on Thursday in the context of both nations seeking to expand co-operation in the sector, the government said on Thursday.

“Received Energy Minister of Canada Mr Jim Carr for the 3rd India-Canada Energy Dialogue in New Delhi,” Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said in a tweet.

Canadian Minister of Natural Resources Carr is leading a high-level business delegation to India from September 7 to 9, which includes representatives from Canadian natural resources and tecnology firms.

He is the first Canadian minister to visit India after the formation of the Justin Trudeau government there.

“This is the 1st Ministerial Visit 4m Canada after the new Govt has taken charge;Discussed whole range of issues to further energy cooperation,” Pradhan said in another tweet.

India and Canada signed an agreement last year for the latter to supply uranium for five years to fuel Indian nuclear power plants.

“Both sides agreed to define a clear roadmap of actionable areas of joint collaboration in a time bound manner,” Pradhan said in a separate tweet.

Carr on Wednesday delivered the keynote address at Renewable Energy India Expo at Greater Noida, where he emphasised his country’s commitment to clean energy and innovation.

“IOC (Indian Oil Corp) along with its partners has 10% stake in Pacific North West LNG Project & is expected to offload 1.34 MT of LNG once it gets operational,” Pradhan added, referring to Indo-Canadian cooperation in the area of natural gas.