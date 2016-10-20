The third UAE consulate in India opened at Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 20: After Mumbai and New Delhi, Thiruvananthapuram has opened the UAE consulate. The third one in India was inaugurated by Governor Sathasivam on Wednesday.

He said that consulate would function so as to extend Kerala’s services in the field of Tourism and Education to the people of Arabian countries.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan gave the main speech at the inaugural function.

“The consulate will strengthen the relationship between UAE and Kerala. Out of the Indians in UAE, majority are Keralites. The consulate will be helpful in a more effective way to solve their problems. And, we hope that the functioning of the consulate will aid the progress of Kerala IT sector and Kochi Smart city project,” the CM said.

Terming the newly established consulate as a milestone in the long standing friendly relations with the UAE, the state governor said about 70% of 2.6 million Indians working in different professions in the UAE were Malayalis.

“As per a 2013 census, we have around 16.25 lakh nonresident Malayalis and 90% of them are working in the Gulf countries out of which 35.5% are in the UAE. These figures amply justify the ope ning of this consulate in Kerala,” he said.

The new consulate could also take initiatives for collaboration in IT sector, for which Kerala could play a leading role, he added.

Among those who were present on the occasion were local MP Shashi Tharoor and the consul general Jamal Hussein Al Zaabi.

The consulate, which can facilitate attestation and visa for around 700 people daily , will also be extending services to neighbouring states of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telengana and Karnataka.