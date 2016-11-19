Is Third wedding bell ringing for PTI Chief Imran Khan ?

Islamabad, Nov 19: Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan on Saturday dropped hints of getting married for a third time.

While attending the marriage ceremony of a friend’s sister in UK, Khan said that he does not have a good track record in marriage. “I can’t give you the best advice about marriage because I don’t have a good track record…Maybe third time likely,” Khan said to the guests.

Earlier, Imran Khan had stated that it was not in his blood to give up and the idea of third marriage is ‘more open than before’.

“There’s nothing worse than divorce. It’s one of the worst things that can happen to a human being. It doesn’t matter who initiates it, it’s a terrible experience. So I would be a bit more careful.”

“But marrying at 60 is not the same as marrying at 30. The great thing about life is that it’s unpredictable; you never know what’s going to happen tomorrow,” he said.

When asked about his first divorce with ex-wife Jemima, he said, “It was a painful ending because it wasn’t a natural ending. But that’s life. However, I don’t have regrets as I tried my best and so did Jemima. I still share a friendly relationship with her.”

Khan last year married for the second time when he entered in wedlock with former BBC weather girl Reham Khan, but the marriage failed to prosper and the two separated before the end of the year.

His first marriage was with Jemima Goldsmith (later Jemima Khan) of UK in 1995 but they separated in 2004.

On his second divorce, Khan said that it was even more difficult for him to part ways with Reham Khan.