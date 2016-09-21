This birthday is more special: Kareena Kapoor Khan

Mumbai, Sep 21 : Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan says the fact that she is expecting her first baby makes her 36th birthday extremely special but nothing grand has been planned to celebrate it.

Kareena turns 36 today, and the actress is looking forward to spend her day with family and close friends.

“It is (birthday) special this time. But to be honest there are no special plans. I will celebrate my birthday with family and close friends like every year. There is no party as such. I will eat lots of food and just relax,” Kareena told PTI.

“For me my friends, family and husband…these are the people who matter to me the most. I fiercely protect them and care a lot about them,” she said.

Kareena and her actor husband Saif Ali Khan are expecting their first child in December.

The actress said she is not being given too many tips by her mother Babita and sister Karisma on pregnancy.

“I wanted to experience this (pregnancy phase) myself.

This is going to be my journey. Rather I wanted Saif and myself to feel, experience and live this moment. He is busy prepping for her his upcoming film ‘Chef’. He’s training for eight hours a day,” she said.

On her own work front, Kareena will be next seen in chick flick “Veere Di Wedding” alongside Sonam Kapoor and Swara Bhaskar.