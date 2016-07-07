This film would break ‘ PK’ records : Aamir Khan about ‘Sultan’

New Delhi, July 7 : Bollywood perfectionist Aamir Khan showered praise on Salman Khan’s recently released ‘ Sultan’ and predicted that the movie would beat his film ‘PK’ at the box office in terms of returns.

“It’s a very entertaining and moving film. It’s outstanding. I cried a lot in the second half of the movie. It’s a very inspiring movie. I just loved it. No other words. Salman has done exceptional work,” he told media on the occasion of Eid.

“I texted Salman last night and told him that he has made amazing movie. I predict that this film would break ‘ PK’ records.will break all the records. All the success that this film gets, it deserves. It’s a very good film,” he added.

Aamir, 51, watched the film last night at a special screening held in Yash Raj Films.

The Ali Abbas Zafar’s directorial, which was released yesterday, has got a bumper response at the box office and has collected more than Rs 40 crore on the opening day.