This is Absolutely stunning: Watch India night maps by NASA

New Delhi, April 13: NASA has released a new global map of the Earth-Satellite images of Earth at night — which shows stunning India beautifully dazzled. It often referred to as “night lights” — have been a tool for fundamental research for nearly 25 years.

They have provided a broad, beautiful picture, showing how humans have shaped the planet and lit up the darkness.

NASA (National Aeronautics and Space Administration) scientists are trying to see if the night lights imagery can be updated more frequently – perhaps even daily.

Doing so would drastically change how we forecast weather, improve natural disaster responses and even help track the effects of war.

By studying Earth at night, researchers can investigate how cities expand, monitor light intensity to estimate energy use and economic activity, and aid in disaster response.

These maps are generally produced every decade or so. But NASA’s new global map of Earth at night, as observed in 2016, has been released this week just five years after such map was released in 2012.

A research team led by Earth scientist Miguel Roman of NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland, plans to find out this year what would happen if night lights imagery could be updated yearly, monthly or even daily.

In the years since the 2011 launch of the NASA-National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Suomi National Polar-orbiting Partnership (NPP) satellite, Roman and colleagues have been analyzing night lights data and developing new software and algorithms to make night lights imagery clearer, more accurate and readily available.

They are now on the verge of providing daily, high-definition views of Earth at night, and are targeting the release of such data to the science community later this year, NASA said.