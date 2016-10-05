This is not the time to fight, this is the time to support the armed forces

New Delhi, October 5: The Congress on Wednesday attempted to turn the tables on the ruling BJP by saying that it was time to support the armed forces in fighting terror and not make loud claims. The party reiterated its demand that the government come forth with proof of the surgical strikes.

The Congress also urged the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to reflect upon the “immature conduct” of Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar and other cabinet ministers “who are trying to politicise the sacrifice of our jawans”.

“In these challenging times, the entire nation should speak in one voice and support the armed forces in demolishing terror infrastructure instead of making loud claims,” Congress spokesman R.P.N. Singh said addressing the media here.

Singh said it was the BJP that has attempted to politicise the issue for “myopic political gains”.

“It is time for us to expose the malicious lies and false propaganda of Pakistan. Subject to the consideration of national security, we again request the government use all evidence, information and instruments at its disposal in calling the Pakistan’s bluff,” he said.

The Congress spokesman said that his party has emphasised its categorical support to the armed forces and the government on the surgical strike issue.

“We are united in fight against terror…we are proud of our armed forces valour and commitment to the nation,” he said.