This is Shaheera, the Kashmiri schoolgirl who defied Burhan Wani

Srinagar, Feb 02: This is the story of a feisty schoolgirl in Kashmir, who defied all odds and topped the state’s Class 12 Boards, scoring 498 marks out of 500.

Her name is Shaheera.

Her achievement comes in the wake of a four-month shutdown of education institutions in the Valley last year in the aftermath of Hizb-ul-Mujahideen militant Burhan Wani’s killing. In fact, Shaheera is from the same school as Burhan Wani.

Speaking to ANI Shaheer said she was delighted. “I’m delighted at this feat and am thankful to all teachers. I wish to take the NEET examination in future,” she said.

Shaheera’s proud father said he always advised her to study hard. “I told her to be regular and punctual. I hope she she excels in future too.

Last year, at least 27 schools — middle, high and higher secondary schools — have been burnt mysteriously during the unrest. Due to over four month long unrest and shutdown in the Valley, all educational institutions including schools and colleges remained shut.

Despite opposition and protests by students, the government decided to conduct 10th and 12th class examinations of students with 50% syllabus cut and also provided choice to students to appear in exams with full syllabus in March 2017. However, most students decided to appear in exams now with 50% syllabus cut.

In some cases, students appearing for the exams had to face stone pelting with at least four students injured during clashes between stone pelting youth and security forces outside an examination centre in Pahnoo area of south Kashmirs Shopian district.