This is what daddy Mahesh Bhatt did to make daughter Alia feel special

January 11, 2017 | By :
Bollywood Actress Alia Bhatt. Photo: IANS

New Delhi, January 11: Getting attention from one’s dad is always special.
The same thing recently happened with Bollywood’s bubbly actress Alia Bhatt, when daddy Mahesh Bhatt had a fanboy moment as he clicked a selfie with Alia’s hoarding.
The ‘Dear Zindagi’ star took to Instagram to share this special moment as she wrote, “When my daddy paused to take a selfie with me taking a selfie! What else could I possibly want?”
Now which daughter does not want such kind of love and acceptance from an appreciative father! (ANI)

