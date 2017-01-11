This is what daddy Mahesh Bhatt did to make daughter Alia feel special

New Delhi, January 11: Getting attention from one’s dad is always special.

The same thing recently happened with Bollywood’s bubbly actress Alia Bhatt, when daddy Mahesh Bhatt had a fanboy moment as he clicked a selfie with Alia’s hoarding.

The ‘Dear Zindagi’ star took to Instagram to share this special moment as she wrote, “When my daddy paused to take a selfie with me taking a selfie! What else could I possibly want?”

Now which daughter does not want such kind of love and acceptance from an appreciative father! (ANI)