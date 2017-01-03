Deepika Padukone’s opinion of co-star Vin Diesel

New Delhi, Jan. 3: The excitement is at its peak for Deepika Padukone as her Vin Diesel-starrer Hollywood debut is all set for release.

The dimpled beauty recently put across an adorable message for her ‘xXx: The Return of Xander Cage’ co-star Vin from her side and her fans’ as she tweeted, “Vin, India is impatiently waiting for you. We’ll be meeting soon, on January 12 and 13. A lot of love from all of us.”

The Mastani of Bollywood is ‘thrilled’ as her first international project, starring Samuel L. Jackson, Tony Jaa, Nina Dobrev, Ruby Rose and more, will first be releasing in India on January 14, 2017 before its worldwide release.

On a related note, the 30-year-old is currently busy with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum-opus ‘Padmavati’ opposite Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh. (ANI)