This is what Katrina Kaif got as Christmas present, a woolen scarf knitted by her mother

This is what Katrina got as Christmas present, a woolen scarf knitted by her mother. Photo: Twitter.

New Delhi, December 30: Katrina Kaif, who will be ringing in 2017 with her family in London, recently took to social media to share with her fans what she got as Christmas present from her mother.
Posting a collage of her pictures cozying up in the woolen scarf knitted by her mommy dearest, the 33-year-old wrote, “Hope everyone had a wonderful Christmas. The scarf is a Christmas present knitted by my mom .. Didn’t know people still knitted. Thank you mom”
On the work front, Kat will next be seen in ‘Jagga Jasoos’ opposite Ranbir Kapoor. Helmed by Anurag Basu, the romcom will hit the big screens on April 7. (ANI)

