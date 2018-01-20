This photo series nails Bollywood’s ‘Oscar Selfie’ with Israeli War Crimes

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited India and according to reports he wooed Bollywood with his presence on the event ‘Shalom Bollywood’. Bollywood celebrities posed for a selfie with him and Netanyahu reportedly said that,  “We believe in Bollywood. The world loves Bollywood. Israel loves Bollywood. We want Bollywood in Israel. We are putting our money where our mouth is,”.

For the selfie, he used the term ‘ “like the one at the Oscars”.

This photo series made a photo installation with the backdrop of Israeli war crimes along with Bollywood’s ‘Oscar Selfie’.

Let’s have a look.

