SAMAA TV news reader hosts bulletin with daughter to protest 8-yr-old’s rape and murder

Islamabad, Jan 11: Riots erupted in Pakistan’s Kasur city area on Wednesday as residents agitated against perceived police inaction over the rape and murder of an 8-year-old resident of the city.

A news anchor with the popular Pakistani channel Samaa TV protested against the incident in a different way, by hosting a news bulletin with her daughter on Wednesday.

The well-known news anchor Kiran Naz, with her child on her lap, starts the bulletin by saying, “Today I’m not Kiran Naz. Today, I’m a mother. This is why I am sitting here with my daughter.”

The 1.50-minute long emotionally-charged oration by Naz sees her condemn the rapes and murders that plague the country.

“It is true when they say that the smallest coffins are the heaviest and entire Pakistan is burdened by the weight of her coffin,” says the anchor in her monologue.

Not often that you see a TV news anchor bring her own child to her news cast – @SAMAATV ‘s Kiran Naz did precisely that to make a point about how she felt as a mother in Pakistan #JusticeForZainab #Justice4Zainab pic.twitter.com/6XMXQJmfzV — omar r quraishi (@omar_quraishi) January 10, 2018

Naz goes on to say that the 8-year-old’s rape and murder will once again initiate regret, investigation, committees, commission, inquiry and suo moto but, “the truth is that the girl does not need your justice. She will get justice by her God on Judgement Day when she questions her death and asks her fault.”

Naz ends the bulletin by saying that it is not just the girl who is dead, the whole of humanity died with her.

According to DawnNews, the post-mortem report of the child confirmed suspicions that she was raped before being murdered.

The brutal murder of the girl, the 12th such case to occur within a two-kilometer radius of the city over the last year, ignited a wellspring of anger among the city’s residents.

Two people were killed by gunshot wounds as enraged protesters armed with sticks and stones attempted to storm the deputy commissioner’s office and clashed with police. At least two others sustained bullet injuries.

The minor girl was laid to rest in a graveyard in Kasur after her parents arrived from Saudi Arabia in the evening.

Reports said the girl was allegedly raped multiple times before being strangled.

The girl’s father, on returning to Pakistan on Wednesday, told the media that he would not bury her till justice was done.