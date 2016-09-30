This will make you understand what Kashmir really wants, Pak reign or employment

New Delhi, September 30: Applications were invited for the post of Special Police Officers (SPOs) in Jammu and Kashmir. The State’s requirement is 5,000 SPOs. The announcement has got a warm welcome from the youth of Jammu and Kashmir.

The state received more than 25,000 applications till September 28. The Pak interference in the Indian state had really made their lives miserable. The huge number of applications are the evidence for the fact that Kashmiris are ready to welcome peace and normal life like any other Indian.

