Thomas Kuehl is Nissan’s new President for India operations

New Delhi, July 12: Japanese multinational Nissan on Wednesday announced the appointment of Thomas Kuehl as its president for India operations with effect from October 1.

In this role, Kuehl, who joins Nissan from Volkswagen, will be responsible for both Nissan and Datsun brands and will head all operations in India including Marketing and Sales, Manufacturing and Research and Development.

“Nissan India is an increasingly important part of Nissan’s future growth plans,” said the chairman of Nissan’s Africa, Middle East and India region, Peyman Kargar.

“Thanks to his diverse and deep global auto industry experience, Thomas will help drive our business forward with a focus on delivering the best products and satisfaction for our customers, dealers, and employees in India,” added Kargar.

Kuehl brings more than 22 years of automotive experience in different countries and different areas of the value chain, as well as a deep knowledge of the Indian market gained during his time as Brand Head of Skoda Auto India and Executive Director Corporate Strategy for Volkswagen Group, India.

“I am excited to be returning to India with Nissan. I have the first-hand experience of the dynamism and great potential of India, which is on track to become one of the top three auto markets worldwide,” said Thomas Kuehl.

“Nissan is also poised for significant growth with an expanding range of great products, technologies and services across the Nissan and Datsun brands and a well-established and quality-driven national retail network, supported by local production and R&D in Chennai,” added Thomas.

Kuehl will be based in the headquarters of Nissan India Motors Pvt. Ltd. in Gurgaon and report directly to Peyman Kargar.

However, Kuehl replaces Guillaume Sicard, who stepped down from the role as President, India Operations recently to take up a new post with Alliance partner Renault as vice president, sales and marketing, Asia Pacific and managing director, South Asia.

