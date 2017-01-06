Thor Ragnarok movie trailer out

NewYork,Jan6:2017 launched the release of which Thor: Ragnarok will hit theaters. Granted, the Thor franchise both critically and commercially has been a struggling point for Marvel Studios, but hopes are sky high for Ragnarok—especially after reading the just-released synopsis. Hunt for the Wilderpeople and What We Do in the Shadows filmmaker Taika Waititi directs this sequel, which finds Chris Hemsworth’s Thor sharing the screen with Mark Ruffalo’s Hulk. How do the two characters come to be together, you ask? Well the official synopsis (kind of) has the answer:



Thor: Ragnarok Well, Cate Blanchett fills the role of the villainous Hela, marking a massive casting coup for Marvel. And Tom Hiddleston returns as Loki for the first time since Thor: The Dark World. We’ll also be introduced to Jeff Goldblum as Grandmaster, a cosmic being fascinated with game and chance who also happens to be one of the Elders of the Universe. And there’s Karl Urban as the villainous Skurge, an Asgardian warrior who is likely Hela’s right hand man. Last but not least, there’s Tessa Thompson as the Asgardian warrior Valkyrie, one of the film’s most anticipated characters.

The synopsis also reveals that the final screenplay credits are as follows: Story by comics writer (and Planet Hulk creator) Craig Kyle & Christopher Yost (Thor: The Dark World) and Stephany Folsom, with the “screenplay by” credit going to Eric Pearson, the writer of the Marvel One-Shots Agent Carter, Item 47, A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to Thor’s Hammer, and The Consultant.

Check out the first image from the film below. Thor: Ragnarok also stars Idris Elba and Anthony Hopkins and opens in theaters on November 3rd.