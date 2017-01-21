Those opposing my tweets for Zaira Wasim are supporting extremists, says Vijay Goel

Kutch, Jan. 21: A day after being embroiled into controversy over his tweet for Dangal fame Zaira Wasim, Union Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Vijay Goel clarified that his comments on the micro-blogging website was to support Zahira, who has been facing flak after meeting Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, adding that the people who are against his tweet are indirectly supporting the orthodox society and extremists.

“This is beyond my understanding as why is she against my tweet. Earlier, Mohammad Shami faced the ire of some extremists for posting picture with his wife and now Zahir Wasim was being targeted for meeting Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti. I came to know that people are even protesting outside Zahira’s house in Srinagar,” Goel told ANI.

He further clarified his stand and said: “This shows that people want to keep their daughters inside the house and hide their talent. I just wanted to tell those orthodox people that society is changing and our daughters and sisters should get the opportunity to show their talent in arts, sports and other sectors and we should also encourage them,” he added.

The Sports Minister further asked people, who are expressing ire over his tweet as are they in support of the extremists who are protesting outside Zahira’s house.

Zaira and Goel yesterday engaged into a Twitter spat after the latter tweeted a picture from the ‘India Art Fest’ at Thyagraj Stadium comparing it with former.

The picture showed a painting of a woman in a hijab, which reminded him of the story of ‘girls like Zaira’.

The Minister captioned the image, which also featured the woman trapped in a cage, as, “This painting tells a story similar to @zairawasim. Pinjara tod kar humari betiyaan badhne lagi hai aage. More power to our daughters!”

However, the young girl from Jammu and Kashmir was not appreciative of the observations and put forward her thoughts boldly and clearly.

While the 16-year-old actress’ first tweet was later deleted, the second and third were still available on her timeline.

One of her tweets read, “Moreover, the story depicted through this painting is not even remotely relevant to mine.”

Meanwhile, Goel, making his point clear, insisted Zaira that she had misunderstood what he was attempting to say.

“You have interpreted wrong. I appreciated your work and stated that evil and patriarchal notions must be discouraged,” the Minister wrote.

“I’m afraid you still haven’t understood. But I wish you all the very best and appreciate your work. Hope to meet & interact too,” read his other tweet.

Earlier, Wasim issued an out-of-the-blue public apology letter for hurting the sentiments of people via her Facebook and Twitter account, however, the reasons of the her actions remain unclear and speculations are rife.

However, the reason for the apology letter is not very clear, but it is speculated that Wasim, who posted this note after being trolled on social media for meeting the Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister a couple of days ago and allegedly calling her as a part of her film’s success.(ANI)