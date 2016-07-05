Those people are no knowledge about constitution and administration , Allowing corruption under their nose : BJP

New Delhi, July 5 : BJP MP Maheish Girri said on Tuesday that the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s principal secretary Rajendra Kumar and four others on corruption charges clearly shows the Aam Aadmi Party leaders are allowing corruption to run rampant under their nose.

“First of all I would like to say that be it Manish Sisodia, Arvind Kejriwal or the AAP for that matter, these people have no knowledge about constitution and administration. From the arrest of Rajendra Kumar it is very clear that they are allowing corruption to take place under their nose. They would have come into action when Rajendra was raided. They could have taken action then, why now?” Girri told ANI here.

Girri also said that Arvind Kejriwal has become a big question for everyone, as he is the one who is allowing corruption to happen keeping himself safe.

Rajendra Kumar, and four others who were yesterday arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with a corruption charge would be produced before the Patiala House Court on Tuesday.

According to CBI sources, Kumar has been charged with abusing his official position to award contracts to M/s Endeavour Systems Pvt. Ltd. and securing government tenders worth Rs. 9.5 crore between 2007 and 2014 for the company.

Kumar has been booked under Section 120-B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and under the provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

According to CBI sources, Kumar has emerged as the kingpin of the 50 crore scam which first started activity in 2006.

Kumar had moved an appeal before a special court in March this year seeking the release of his laptop, iPad and cash seized by the CBI.

A trial court had in April also ordered the de-freezing of two bank accounts of M/s Endeavour Systems Pvt. Ltd.

The Delhi High Court had then stayed the trial court’s order allowing for de-freezing of accounts of M/s Endeavour Systems Pvt. Ltd.

The CBI had in December last year raided Kumar’s office at the Delhi Secretariat in connection with this case.