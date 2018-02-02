Though the delay, YouTube TV arrives on Apple TV

Google-owned YouTube unveiled YouTube TV for Apple TV in a surprise post to Twitter, saying, “Hey @AppleTV users, check the app store.”

A follow-up tweet included a looping GIF image featuring a Duke basketball game, one of many live sports options available through YouTube TV.

And there it is! We are happy to announce you can now use YouTube TV on @AppleTV. 🎉 Try it now → https://t.co/OWpJ6AL7S7 pic.twitter.com/9t31aHfFlv — YouTube TV (@YouTubeTV) 1 February 2018

YouTube TV on Apple TV arrives just hours after company representatives told media outlets that the service would support Apple’s hardware “very soon.” Earlier today, YouTube TV rolled out for Roku devices, another platform for which YouTube promised support last year.

Google planned to deliver YouTube TV to Apple TV devices shortly after an October debut on Android TV and Xbox One devices, but the company missed its goal. In December, YouTube modified its expected launch timeline to the first quarter of 2018.

Unlike traditional YouTube channels, which serve up pre-recorded content, YouTube TV streams live TV to compatible devices. The U.S.-only service costs $35 per month and is now available on a range of platforms including iOS, Android and certain smart TV sets.

Subscribers get access to live television shows from major broadcast networks like ABC, CBS, NBC and Fox, as well as certain sports and cable channels. Add-on plans are available for an extra fee and include networks like Showtime and Fox Soccer Plus. Unlike competing offerings, however, YouTube’s cord-cutting option does not include popular properties owned by Turner and Viacom, such as CNN and the Cartoon Network/Adult Swim.