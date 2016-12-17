Thousands of passengers stranded as 52 trains delayed due to fog in Delhi

Dense fog in Delhi hits flight, train services.

New Delhi, December 17: Thousands of passengers were stranded on Saturday after 52 trains were delayed due to dense fog in most of the parts of north India.

According to a Northern Railway official, the Gorakhpur-Anand Vihar Express was 30 hours behind schedule, the Lichchvi Express was running 24 hours late and the Avadh Assam Express was 20 hours late.

The official also said that at least 12 trains were reschudeled.

Meanwhile, according to the Delhi International Airport Limited, which manages operations at the Indira Gandhi International airport here, no flight was cancelled on Saturday. IANS

