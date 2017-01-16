Thousands stage massive protest against ban on Jallikattu in Madurai

January 16, 2017 | By :
Art of Living founder Sri Sri Ravi Shankar supports Jallikattu, urges to respect sentiments of Tamil Nadu.

Chennai, Jan 16: Thousands of people on Monday took to the streets in Madurai’s Alanganallur town in Tamil Nadu protesting a ban against Jallikattu, the ancient and popular bull-taming sport.

The protestors including men and women, have assembled in the town well known for conducting Jallikattu.

A large contingent of police personnel have been deployed at the venue to prevent any untoward incidents.

In Jallikattu, a bull vaulter is expected to hang on to the bull’s hump for a stipulated distance or hold on to the hump for a minimum of three jumps made by the bull.

The Supreme Court in May 2014 banned the conduct of Jallikattu in Tamil Nadu. The court also held that bulls cannot be used as performing animals either for Jallikattu events or for bullock cart races in the Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra or elsewhere in the country.

Ever since the ban order people have been demanding the central government take necessary legal steps to conduct the sport.

–IANS

