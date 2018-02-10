Thread | Kangana ranaut appreciating other Bollywood actresses

This is probably the only thread on Twitter without argumentative or insulting comments regarding a female celebrity.

Kangana crediting Vidya Balan for creating a shift in Hindi cinema and making it possible for movies like Queen and Piku to be made. pic.twitter.com/luIT5tNrRw — Sidd (@siddanthdaily) February 8, 2018

Kangana defending Raveena Tandon as a journalist makes fun of her. pic.twitter.com/TRbSv1kusT — Sidd (@siddanthdaily) February 8, 2018

Kangana: "I would love to do a role like Sonakshi in Lootera. This girl has actually done so much better than anyone else could have ever done. She was so beautiful in that film. She's so talented, she should get more roles like that." pic.twitter.com/lrg3FJIh6M — Sidd (@siddanthdaily) February 8, 2018

Kangana on Vidya Balan and rejecting The Dirty Picture. pic.twitter.com/nuofRHGVIO — Sidd (@siddanthdaily) February 8, 2018

Kangana: "I am not someone who waits for opportunities, I like to create them. There are so many woman who are doing that. Like Priyanka Chopra and Anushka Sharma. They are producing, acting and singing. I want to be a multifaceted artiste as well." pic.twitter.com/McIkbwS2Z8 — Sidd (@siddanthdaily) February 8, 2018

Kangana: "Right from my childhood till now I’m a big fan of Sridevi. Once at the age of six, I saw her in an advertisement for the very first time and at that moment I asked my mom to break the TV so that I could get Sridevi out of it." pic.twitter.com/KM4g5Moez1 — Sidd (@siddanthdaily) February 8, 2018

Kangana: "I love Alia, she is so talented and such a lovely girl. Alia is one person I try and reach out to, I love her work and her spirit. She makes us very proud." pic.twitter.com/89xsE7HC92 — Sidd (@siddanthdaily) February 8, 2018

Kangana on Dedh Isqiya: "I was bowled over when I saw Ishqiya and when I was offered the sequel, it was as if I was destined to do it. If I do get a chance to dance with Madhuri Dixit, it would be the most memorable moment of my life." pic.twitter.com/ydDJL11oTr — Sidd (@siddanthdaily) February 8, 2018

Kangana: "I spoke to Jacqueline and I'm quite inspired by her pole dancing. I was telling her it's quite inspirational and I would love to try my hands on but it seems very difficult. She said she has a trainer and she would pass on her contacts to me. She's very sweet." pic.twitter.com/QsH4fLcnMa — Sidd (@siddanthdaily) February 9, 2018