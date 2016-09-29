He threatened India of nuke attack; But, could not save his pants

September 29, 2016

New Delhi, Sep 29: Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, who had threatened to unleash nukes against India in the event of a retaliation over recent terror attacks in Uri, could not control his pants, quite literally.

In a video that has gone viral, Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif was caught with his pants down after a loud gunshot in the background.

The incident happened at a time when Asif was about to board his official car following a meeting with a guest.

In the video, an armed guard and other Pakistan government officials can be seen standing near Asif when his pants dropped suddenly.

The video shows an embarrassed Asif trying to get hold of his pants.

This video was first uploaded on July 27 and till then over 1 million people have seen and reacted to it.

However, there is no official confirmation that the high-ranking man who appears in the video is actually Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif.

But whatever one says, a lot of users on social media have taken a dig at Pakistan officials, who have often threatened India of nuclear attack in the event of a war.

Here is the video

