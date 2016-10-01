Threatening and obscene phone calls: Aam Admi Party MLA Sarita Singh files complaint

October 1, 2016 | By :

New Delhi, October 1: Aam Admi Party MLA Sarita Singh has lodged a complaint to the Delhi police. The complaint alleged that she is getting calls from unknown origin which are obscene and threatening in nature.

The calls are from various unknown numbers, according to Delhi police, reports indiatvnews.com.

In her complaint to the northeast Delhi police station, on September 19, the Rohtasnagar MLA has alleged that she has been getting “obscene” and “threatening” calls and that they are “highly torturing”, police said.

“Investigation has been taken up in the matter,” a senior police officer said.

“The calls which the MLA has got, were made from the internet which makes it difficult to trace the caller,” said the officer. He added that Sarita Singh has given them the permission to access her call details.

“After the complaint was filed, she was out of town and without her permission, we couldn’t access her call details,” he added.

Tags: , , , ,
Related News
Malayalam actress Mythili files a complaint production executive from Ottappalam posting inappropriate photographs of her on social media
Cyrus P Mistry, Shapoor Mistry and others in a Rs 500 crore criminal defamation complaint filed by Tata Trusts
Assam tribal woman filed a complaint against  UP CM Yogi Adityanath and Assam Lok Sabha MP Ram Prasad Sarma accusing them of posting her bare photograph on social media
DGCA has filed a complaint against Jet airways pilots for making remarks against officials on social media
EC seeks response of AIADMK on complaint filed by sacked leader Sasikala Pushpa against VK Sasikala
BSF jawan’s wife says her husband being forced to withdraw his complaint
Top