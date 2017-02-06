Three 100-bed ESI hospitals to be set up in Telangana

Hyderabad, Feb6:Union Minister of State for Labour and Employment Bandaru Dattatreya has said the Government will set up three 100-bed hospitals in Ramagundam, Warangal and Goshamahal in the city if the State Government allocates five acres of land for each. The Minister, who was speaking to reporters after a review meeting with Telangana State Labour Minister Nayini Narasimha Reddy and other officials on labour-related programmes implemented by State government here on Saturday, said the proposal was made by Mr. Reddy and he had responded positively. Similarly, the ESIC dispensaries at Tandur, Doulatabad, Khammam, Suryapet, Maheswaram, Siddipet and Kalvakurthy would be upgraded to six-bed hospitals to reduce patient woes who were forced to travel long distances for medicare. An amount of Rs.

10 crore would be provided for each hospital for construction and infrastructure facilities and wanted the Telangana Government to identify the land immediately. Beedi workers’ hospitals The Minister said beedi workers’ hospitals located in the State would also be merged with ESIC Hospitals and the first one to be upgraded would be at Nirmal. As the Central Government had increased the housing subsidy, it would be extended for beedi workers and the increase would be from Rs. 40,000 to Rs. 1.5 lakh.