Three arrested for flying drone into no-fly zone in Mumbai

Mumbai, Oct 20: A day after the pilot of a private airline reported seeing a drone near the city airport, three persons were today arrested for flying the drone.

Rahul Rajkumar Jaiswal (24), Rana Subhash Singh (25) and Vidhichand Jaiswal (45) were arrested by Crime Branch unit-11, police said.

The pilot of IndiGo Airlines flight from Dehradun had told authorities yesterday that he spotted a drone some 100 metres below the aircraft, while landing at Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport at around 7.30 PM.

During investigation, it was revealed a drone camera was being used as part of preparations for a film shoot in Charkop area of Western suburbs. The actual film shoot was scheduled later, they said.

The pilots information had led to a security alert.

Police seized the drone camera and an I-Pad from the accused.

Rahul and Rana were handling the camera, while Vidhichand runs a business of renting out drones, police said.

The trio, booked under IPC Sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 287 (negligent conduct with respect to machinery) and 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others), was handed over to Charkop Police after registration of an FIR.

Further investigation is on, police added.

Use of drones in Mumbais skies has been banned