Three arrested for smuggling red sand boa through Erode

December 15, 2016 | By :

Erode (TN), Dec 15: Three persons have been arrested for allegedly smuggling a red sand boa snake, a species protected under the Wildlife Protection Act, into the district from Karnataka, police said today.
The car in which the trio came, was intercepted by the Erode district prohibition enforcement wing police, during a vehicle check carried out at Padaraipallam area on ghat road last evening.
When the team searched the vehicle, they found a small gunny bag containing a sand boa in it, they said.
The officials then seized the reptile and interrogated the three inmates of the car from Karnataka, who confessed to having smuggled the snake into Sathyamangalam to be sold for a premium price.

Tags: , , , ,
Related News
Jet Airways air hostess busted for smuggling money sent to jail
Manual scavenging horror: 8 residents of posh locality arrested on workers death
Jet Airways air hostess busted for smuggling money
Sri Lankan Navy apprehends 20 Indian fishermen for poaching in Delft island
Famous civil right activist Teesta Setalvad arrested in varanasi
Kochi: 3 women brutally thrashes Uber driver in vytilla, arrested 
Top