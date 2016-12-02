Three arrested for trying to attack Sheila Dixit’s daughter

NEW DELHI,Dec2: Police have arrested three persons who were trying to attack Latika Dikshit, daughter of former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit in her residence here, police said.

The accused were planning to attack Latika in groups of two and barged in her residence at Upasna Apartments on Hailey road while others were waiting outside, police said.

The complainant Shashikant Sharma, a member of Delhi Youth Congress and grandson of former Saket MLA, Tek Chand Sharma, registered an FIR on Tuesday at Barakhamba Road police station.

In the complaint, Shashikant said that Latika’s husband Syed Mohammad Imran was behind the attack and sent his henchman to attack them as Shashikant is one of the witnesses in an ongoing case against Imran.

The incident took place on November 17 around 11.30 p.m., when Shashikant along with his friend and Congress worker Manish Chaudhary, left Latika’s residence, police said.

They noticed a group of seven people standing outside the main gate. Getting suspicious, Sharma and Chaudhary moved back their car and informed the police.

Four unidentified persons of the group managed to escape in an Etios car after police reached at Latika’s residence, while three persons were apprehended, he said.

A car and two bikes were recovered by the police from the spot.

Sharma also said that later Latika informed him that she heard two-three unidentified persons asking about her address outside her residence.

“We rushed to her flat with police constables. But they had escaped,” he added.

Sharma and Latika also requested police to take legal action against the accused and protect them with adequate security, police said.

On November 14, Delhi Police had arrested Imran from Bengaluru on a complaint of domestic violence by Latika.