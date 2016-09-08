Three auto drivers held for blackmailing techie with love affair in Kochi

KOCHI,Sept8: The Infopark police on Wednesday arrested three autorickshaw drivers for extorting Rs 10,000 from a techie by threatening to reveal his affair with a girl.

The trio targeted the couple while they were sitting in the techie’s car near East Gate of Kinfra Park on the Infopark-Brahmapuram Road around 4pm on Tuesday.

The arrested have been identified as Muneer Koya (23) of Athani and Muneer V K and Ratheesh P R, both residents of Kakkanad. The drivers are attached to the prepaid autorickshaw stand at Infopark.

According to police, the trio came in an autorickshaw belonging to Koya and found the techie sitting with his girlfriend in the car. The youth is a resident of Udayamperoor.

“The trio threatened the youth and demanded Rs 10,000 for not revealing the affair to the girl’s parents. The drivers also threatened the duo telling that they would inform the police about the alleged intimate moments in the car. When the couple refused to give money, the trio threatened to kill them,” said a police officer.

When the techie refused to give the money, the trio took him forcibly in the autorickshaw to an ATM kiosk at Edachira while one of them stood guard near the car in which the girl was sitting.

After reaching Edachira, the techie was forced to withdraw Rs 10,000 which the drivers took from him. Later, the trio allowed the youth to go with the girl.

The youth later approached the Infopark police and filed a complaint in connection with the extortion and threatening by the drivers.

“Based on the information given by the complainant, we traced the autorickshaw and the accused from Kakkanad near Bharath Matha College around 10pm on Tuesday.

The money which the gang had extorted from the youth was also recovered from them,” said the police.

The accused were produced before the court on Wednesday. The police said that the court had granted bail to all the drivers.

The police would conduct further probe against the accused to find if they had indulged in similar offences in the past.