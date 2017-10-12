Three bears break into a pizza shop in Estes Park, Colorado looking for pizza

DENVER,Oct12: :The bears looked for porridge or, for that matter, Goldilocks.

But that was of little concern to the three bears that broke into a pizza shop in Estes Park, Colorado, this week.

Judging from surveillance footage of the early Sunday heist, the ursine family ― unlike Goldilocks ― was perfectly content eating food that wasn’t “just right.” The mother bear and her two cubs made a meal of cold pizza dough and salami, rifling through a trash can and a prep table to find it.

Antonio’s Real New York Pizza shared the video on Facebook. The bears gained entrance to the kitchen by ripping the drive-through window out of the wall, according to the restaurant. They ate more than 40 pounds of dough and caused around $1,000 in damage.