Three bears break into a pizza shop in Estes Park, Colorado looking for pizza

But that was of little concern to the three bears that broke into a pizza shop in Estes Park, Colorado, this week.

Judging from surveillance footage of the early Sunday heist, the ursine family ― unlike Goldilocks ― was perfectly content eating food that wasn’t “just right.” The mother bear and her two cubs made a meal of cold pizza dough and salami, rifling through a trash can and a prep table to find it.

 Antonio’s Real New York Pizza shared the video on Facebook. The bears gained entrance to the kitchen by ripping the drive-through window out of the wall, according to the restaurant. They ate more than 40 pounds of dough and caused around $1,000 in damage.

Restaurant owner Antonio DeSousa asked that the bears be treated with mercy if they’re caught.

“The bears need help and we need to figure out how to help them,” DeSousa told “Inside Edition.” “We moved into the woods knowing full well they existed, and the idea they should die because they’re starving is ridiculous.”

Estes Park passed an ordinance earlier this year requiring bear-proof trash containers. DeSousa speculated the law “forced the bears’ paws” and inspired a more creative hunt for food.

