Three BSF jawans injured in ceasefire violation in Arnia sector in Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir, September 23: Three BSF jawans were injured after Pakistan violated ceasefire last night in Arnia Sector of Jammu and Kashmir.

The injured jawans were shifted to the hospital for medical treatment.

The Indian forces also retaliated effectively to the intermittent firing.

Pakistan violated ceasefire by resorting to firing with small weapons at Alla and Treva posts took at around 9 p.m on Saturday.

Earlier on Thursday, the Pakistan violated ceasefire in the same sector. No casualty was reported in this firing.(ANI)