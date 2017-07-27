Three cases of cyber fraud were reported to the cyber-cell of city police in Lucknow

LUCKNOW,July27: Three cases of fraud were reported to the cyber-cell of city police on Wednesday . Indiranagar businessman Sanjiv Gupta became a victim of card cloning and lost Rs 39,400.

In another case, a man identified as Rohit Prajapati of Balaganj was lost Rs 20,000 in online fraud.Prajapati complained to the police that he had applied for loan from a private company and was assured Rs 1 lakh. In his complaint to the police, Gupta said that on Tuesday night, he received a message from an online shopping site of Rs 13,133 being debited from his account and within a span of 10 minutes another message of the same amount being debited.After 20 minutes, he got a message of Rs 13,134 getting debited while the card was with him and he had not made any transactions. “After taking my docu ments, the company asked me to deposit Rs 20,000 in an account and neither was the loan disbursed to him even after 15 days had passed, and I received no loan also the numbers of the people who had communicated were not found reachable and their phone was switched off,” Prajapati stated in his complaint.

In the third case of fraud, MohammedIlyas of Nakkhas was conned of Rs 40,000.Ilyas in his complaint to the police had stated that he received a call from bank, the bank official told him that his Aadhar card has not been linked to his account and if he will not do the needful at the earliest then his card and account will be blocked.Ilyas, further stated in his complaint, “I had given him details and then was asked to update my Card details and after the call was snapped I was surprised to find transactions amounting to Rs 40,000.

In another case, a man identified as Rohit Prajapati of Balaganj was lost Rs 20,000 in online fraud.Prajapati complained to the police that he had applied for loan from a private company and was assured Rs 1 lakh.”After taking my docu ments, the company asked me to deposit Rs 20,000 in an account and neither was the loan disbursed to him even after 15 days had passed, and I received no loan also the numbers of the people who had communicated were not found reachable and their phone was switched off,” Prajapati stated in his complaint.In the third case of fraud, Mohammed Ilyas of Nakkhas was conned of Rs 40,000.Ilyas in his complaint to the police had stated that he received a call from bank, the bank official told him that his Aadhar card has not been linked to his account and if he will not do the needful at the earliest then his card and account will be blocked.Ilyas, further stated in his complaint, “I had given him details and then was asked to update my Card details and after the call was snapped I was surprised to find transactions amounting to Rs 40,000.. .