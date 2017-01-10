Three children and two women killed as two-storey building collapses in Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad , Jan. 10: At least five member of a family, including three children and two women were killed in

Ghaziabad’s Loni area after a two-storey building collapsed on Tuesday.

The untoward incident took place in the wee hours today.

As per the sources, there were at least twelve people in the building, who feared to be trapped.

The people, who reside near the building said that they heard a loud explosion noise and informed the police about it.

The police has reached the spot and carrying out the rescue operation. (ANI)