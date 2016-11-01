Three children in Pune family die due to food poisoning

Pune, Nov 1: Three children of a family died in Junnar district due to suspected food poisoning, police said today.

The incident took place last night after five children, including two girls, in the family started vomiting following which their parents tok them to a nearby private hospital.

The three minor victims were identified as Rahul (8), Sairaj (6) and Dhanraj (4).

While Rahul and Sairaj died early this morning at the hospital, Dhanraj passed away on his way to Sassoon hospital in Pune.

Their two sisters who were rushed to Ahmednagar government hospital, are said to be out of danger, police said.

The girls after after primary medication had come back home. However, when their vomiting did not stop they were rushed to the government hospital, said a police inspector, attached to Otur police station.

“During our investigation, we came to know that Diwali sweets were distributed in the locality, where the family resides, however, it is unlikely that the food poisoning occurred due to sweets as no one in the locality had complained after consumption.

We also came to know that the family had prepared potato curry and non-veg for dinner and suspect that food poisoning might have taken place at home, the inspector added.

Food samples from the house and those of sweets distributed in the locality have been taken and the viscera samples of deceased after the post mortem, have been preserved. After detailed investigation, the exact cause of the death will be ascertained,” he said.