Itanagar, June6:Three children and a woman were killed and six others injured after being struck by lightning in Arunachal Pradesh on Monday. The tragedy occurred at Gandhigram village in Vijaynagar area under Changlang district.

The deceased have been identified as Jalina Yobin, 12, Chanisa Yobin, 14, Chathiya Yobin, 13, and Shalida Yobin, 38 (all female). Out of six injured, one is said to be in very critical condition warranting immediate air evacuation for further treatment.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu, while expressing deep sorrow over the unfortunate incident has announced immediate release of ex-gratia to the next of kins according to the laid down norms. He conveyed his deepest condolences and extended solidarity with the bereaved family members. He also prayed for speedy recovery of those injured.

Meanwhile Khandu has ordered for placing chopper service on 6th June to Vijaynagar to evacuate the injured persons. While appealing the people to be cautious during monsoon which creates havoc every year and claims precious lives, Khandu advised all to be in preparedness to tackle such natural calamity. He directed the district administration to immediately provide all possible assistance to the victims.