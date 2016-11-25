Three day deadline to withdraw this DeMonetisation Financial emergency, tweets West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee

Kolkata, November 25: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee tweeted that the new move of Government’s Demonitisation shall be withdrawn in three days as people are suffering.

Three day deadline to withdraw this #DeMonetisation Financial emergency, people suffering.Dying. Enough is enough https://t.co/dpYvdoy16l

— Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) November 17, 2016