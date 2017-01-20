Three dead when car ploughs into pedestrians in Melbourne

Melbourne, Jan 20:Three people died and 20 others were injured on Friday when a car ploughed into pedestrians in the heart of the Australian city of Melbourne, police said.

A man deliberately drove his car into people at the Bourke Street mall, but the incident was not terror related, Victoria Police’s Acting Commander Stuart Bateson told reporters.

“I can confirm that we believe this is connected to an earlier stabbing in the southern metro region.

“We have the offender in custody. There is no further threat to the public at this stage,” he added.