Three family members of Delhi Police SI commit suicide

Muzaffarnagar, May 25: Three family members of a Delhi Police Sub-Inspector allegedly committed suicide by jumping in front of a train in Shamli here, police said today.

SI Kirshan Pal’s 45-year-old wife Munesh, his 23-year-old son Dhiraj Kumar and 21-year-old daughter Luna were missing since May 21, Circle Officer Nishank Sharma said.

The three committed suicide yesterday.

The bodies were found at the railway track and have been identified as that of the SI’s wife, son and daughter, he said.

Kirshan Pal, who is posted as a Sub-Inspector at Kashmiri Gate police station, in Delhi had lodged a complaint regarding his missing family members on May 21.

The bodies have been sent for postmortem.