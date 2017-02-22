Three feet tall man in Zinzuwada village in Gujarat drives an autorickshaw

Ahmedabad,Feb 22:Mahavir Singh is the most famous man in his village of nearly 10,000 dwellers in Zinzuwada in Gujarat. This 23-year-old man in just 3 feet tall and drives an autorickshaw.

And people happily wait for their turn to be ferried by him, who can hardly reach the foot-stand of his autorickshaw. But Mahavir, who started driving a tuk-tuk two years ago to make ends meet, is not the only person who is a dwarf in his village. He is born to a family of dwarves. While his mother is a petite 5ft tall woman, his father Anup Singh Jala, 58, stands just a half foot taller than Mahavir and his sisters

He is born to a family of dwarves. While his mother is a petite 5ft tall woman, his father Anup Singh Jala, 58, stands just a half foot taller than Mahavir and his sisters Hetalba and Nitiba are three-foot tall each. But unlike other dwarves, who are mostly subjected to humiliation,

But unlike other dwarves, who are mostly subjected to humiliation, Mahavir and his family are loved and respected by one and all in the village. (AP)