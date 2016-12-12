Three fireman under treatment after getting electrocuted while trying to rescue a bird in Byculla,Mumbai

Mumbai,Dec12:Three firemen from Byculla Fire Station got electric shocks while rescuing a bird in Ambedkar Nagar, Mumbai on Saturday. All three firemen were rushed to Wockhart Hospital and after emergency medical care and were eventually shifted to National Burns Institute in Navi Mumbai, and are under treatment in Incentive Care Unit.

Chief Fire Officer, P S Rahangdale has ordered for investigation to see if required safety precautions were taken. A team of four fire officers including Deputy Fire Chief Officer, K V Hiwrale are investigating the incidence.

The incidence took place on Saturday night in Mahalaxmi race cource where a bird got stuck on a tree. The residents informed fire brigade and three fire men viz Sanjay Kalbhere, Dinesh Sabankar and Rajendra Bhojane from Byculla Fire Station reached the spot. They were operating from above the temple in the area as to reach to the bird easily. However, during rescue operation the firemen came in contact with the Railway High Tension Cable and got an electric shock.

“The firemen have suffered 46 per cent, 26 per cent and 40 per cent burns on their body. They are in ICU now and doctors are saying they are stable. However, exact medical condition cannot be told at this stage. In the investigation if any negligence found, required actions will be taken. It was very dark in the area and the firemen might have failed to detect the high tension cable running through,” said a civic official.

Rahangdale said, “The firemen always take safety precautions during any rescue operation. In this matter, I have ordered an investigation to see what exactly went wrong. At present, all three firemen are stable and are under treatment in National Burns Institute, Airoli.”

The bird was however, rescued by another team of firemen later that night.

440-Volt shock

The incidence took place on Saturday night in Mahalaxmi race cource, Gate no 6, Ambedkar Nagar where a bird got stuck on a tree.

The residents informed fire brigade and three fire men viz Sanjay Kalbhere, Dinesh Sabankar and Rajendra Bhojane from Byculla Fire Station reached the spot and rescue operation began.

They were operating from above the temple in the area as to reach to the bird easily. However, during rescue operation the firemen came in contact with the Railway High Tension Cable and got an electric shock