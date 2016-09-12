Three girls attacked with acid in West Bengal’s Bankura

BANKURA,Sept12: In another shocking incident of crime against women, three girls were attacked with acid in Bankura district of West Bengal yesterday evening.

The incident took place when the girls were getting down from a bus after returning from their tuition classes.

“We were returning from our tuition class in the evening when the incident took place. We were about to get down from the bus. I don’t suspect anyone. I want them to get hanged so that they don’t repeat it with someone else,” said one of the victims.

So far, there has not been any clue of who actually threw the acid on the girls.

However, the police were informed soon after the incident took place and the girls were rushed to a nearby hospital for immediate treatment.

“They were returning in the evening. Someone threw acid at them. We had called the police. The police had come and they were taken to the hospital. A complaint has been lodged in Joypur police station,” said one of the victim’s relatives.